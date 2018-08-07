Tue August 07, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
August 7, 2018

Salman Khan reacts to Priyanka Chopra’s last-minute exit from ‘Bharat’

MUMBAI: Famed Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra, who was subjected to a lot criticism for her last-minute quit from ‘Bharat’, has been offered support by her co-star Salman Khan who believes it her personal choice to decide who she wants to work with.

When asked about how he feels regarding Priyanka’s exit, Salman Khan did not express any anger. Instead he said, “Whatever the reason behind her decision may be, if she doesn’t want to work with me it’s her choice completely and the team of ‘Bharat’ will never stop her.”

Salman said this while interacting with the media at the trailer launch of her upcoming production ‘Loveratri’.

Salman further added, “If we knew Priyanka had signed a massive film in Hollywood, we never would’ve stopped her. We came to know about this after shooting had already commenced. She also cited other reasons for leaving the film when she approached us.”

Salman termed Priyanka’s attitude as unprofessional. However, as soon as Priyanka left ‘Bharat’ Katrina Kaif was cast opposite Salman in the film.

