NA-249: ECP ordered to withhold PTI candidate's victory notification

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to withhold the notification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate Faisal Vawda's victory in NA-249, Karachi.

The electoral body is scheduled to the results of the July 25 elections today.

THE SHC gave the orders on a plea filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president Shahbaz Sharif who lost against the PTI leader.

Faisal Vawda won the seat by receiving 35,344 votes while the PMLN leader bagged 34,626 votes.

According to Geo News, in his petition Shehbaz had requested for a vote recount in the constituency, arguing that there were massive irregularities.