My personal life isn't for public consumption: Priyanka Chopra responds to engagement rumours with Nick Jonas

Ever since reports of her rumoured relationship and now engagement with American singer Nick Jonas has surfaced, Priyanka Chopra has remained in the limelight. In an interview on Monday, when asked about her reaction to such rumours, Priyanka said that her personal life is not for “public consumption”.



The former Miss World said that she does not owe anybody any sort of explanation for private matters.

“My personal life is not for public consumption. 90% of my life is for public consumption but 10% is for me. I am a girl and I have the right to keep that to myself. My family, friendship, my relationships are things I don't think I need to defend or explain it to anyone. I am not running for the Office, so I don't think I need to give explanations," Priyanka said.

The actor was speaking at an interactive session titled ‘Challenging the Status Quo and Forging New Paths’ organised jointly by FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) and YES bank.

Earlier this week, Priyanka Chopra was seen cheering for Nick Jonas as he performed at a concert in Singapore. They had arrived at the airport together and were clicked by the paparazzi hand-in-hand.