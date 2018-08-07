Tue August 07, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 7, 2018

Premier-in-waiting Imran Khan in Peshawar to face NAB inquiry

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday arrived in Peshawar where he is to appear before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in connection with misuse of KPK government's helicopters, Geo News reported on Tuesday.

The TV channel reported that Khan has arrived at Bureau's office in the provincial capital and would shortly be interrogated.

The NAB has prepared a questionnaire for Imran KHan as part of its interrogation.

According to the TV channel, the anti-corruption watchdog would give Khan the questionnaire that he would have to respond to within the next 15 days after receiving it.

Former KP chief minister Pervaiz Khattak was also interrogated by the NAB along with five bureaucrats during the course of investigation.

The NAB officials have examined all the records related to the case, the TV channel reported.

More From Pakistan

