August 7, 2018

Saudi state airline suspends flights in and out of Toronto

RIYADH: In a latest series of measures in a diplomatic row with Canada, Saudi Arabia state airline Saudia Monday announced on its official Twitter account that it was suspending flights in and out of Toronto.

It is also learnt that  the Kingdom has decided to withdraw all Saudi students studying at Canadian universities, colleges and other schools in retaliation for Canada criticizing the country’s human-rights record.

On Sunday, The kingdom froze new trade and investment with Canada after Ottawa urged Riyadh to free arrested rights activists, which Saudia regarded as  an interference in its internal affairs of state.

It also recalled its ambassador and gave the Canadian ambassador 24 hours to leave the country.

Meanwhile, in her first public response to Saudi Arabia's actions, foreign minister Chrystia Freeland said, "Let me be very clear... Canada will always stand up for human rights in Canada and around the world, and women's rights are human rights."

