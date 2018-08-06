Imran Khan convenes meeting of KP Parliamentary Party

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has called a meeting of party’s parliamentary party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at a hotel in Peshawar on Tuesday, according to PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry.

The prime minister-designate will preside over the meeting which is likely to pick the next chief minister of the province.

Former chief minister Pervez Khattak, Shah Farman, Atif Khan, Taimur Saleen Khan Jhangra and others are in the race for the top slot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Earlier in the day, PTI’s newly-elected MNAs gathered in Islamabad and unanimously named Chairman Imran Khan as their candidate for the election of Prime Minister.

PTI has emerged as the single largest party after the parliamentary elections held on July 25. Still short of numbers to form a government, PTI is negotiating with smaller parties and independents to have a majority.