Osama bin Laden’s son weds daughter of 9/11 hijacker

Hamza bin Laden, the son of al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, has married the daughter of Mohammed Atta, one of the hijackers of the September 2001 terror attacks in the US, according to the family.

The marriage was confirmed by Osama bin Laden’s half-brothers Ahmad and Hassan al-Attas during an interview with the Guardian.

“We have heard he has married the daughter of Mohammed Atta,” Ahmad al-Attas told the British daily. “We’re not sure where he is, but it could be Afghanistan.”

Hamza had taken a senior position within al Qaeda and was aiming to avenge the death of his father who was shot dead during a US military raid in Pakistan’s Abbottabad town on May 2, 2011, the brothers said.

Hamza is the son of one of Osama bin Laden’s three surviving wives, Khairiah Sabar, who was living with her husband in Abbottabad when he was killed.