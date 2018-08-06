PSP's Fauzia Kasuri lauds Imran Khan for 'hour of accountability'

Senior Pak Sarzameen Party leader Fauzia Kasuri on Monday congratulated the incoming Prime Minister Imran Khan lauding for his decision to hold ‘weekly hour of accountability’.

The former central figure of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf took to Twitter to appreciate the prime minister-designate on his decision to reserve one hour each week to answer the public in what he termed as ‘one hour of accountability.’

“Very good. Accountability must always start at the top. Good example to set @ImranKhanPTI Congratulations,” stated her tweet.

Kasuri, previously known as mother of PTI for being of the party's founders, had resigned in May this year before joining Mustufa Kamal’s newly-launched PSP on the basis that she was “no longer able to defend her party’s actions.”



“I have sent this message of resignation to Imran Khan and other leaders in the party a few minutes ago. A message to my supporters in and outside PTI will follow shortly, May Alllah guide us all,” she announced on Twitter.

She contested the election from NA-247, Karachi but lost to Arif Alvi.