Priyanka Chopra cheers on from the crowd as Nick performs in Singapore

Bollywood’s bathing beauty Priyanka Chopra and her rumoured fiancé Nick Jonas are undoubtedly one of the most sought-after couples these days.



Their PDA is one thing that has fans glued to anything that the couple does together.

They recently turned hand-in-hand at the Singapore airport, for Nick’s concert at which lady love Priyanka was present to cheer him from the crowds all the time!



Nick and Priyanka headed to the concert together and even posed for pictures backstage.



Priyanka, clad in an off-white off shoulder looked ravishing as always, as Nick sported as white and pink jacket.







