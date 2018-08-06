Mon August 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
August 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra cheers on from the crowd as Nick performs in Singapore

Bollywood’s bathing beauty Priyanka Chopra and her rumoured fiancé Nick Jonas are undoubtedly one of the most sought-after couples these days.

Their PDA is one thing that has fans glued to anything that the couple does together.

They recently turned hand-in-hand at the Singapore airport, for Nick’s concert at which lady love Priyanka was present to cheer him from the crowds all the time!

Nick and Priyanka headed to the concert together and even posed for pictures backstage.

Priyanka, clad in an off-white off shoulder looked ravishing as always, as Nick sported as white and pink jacket. 



Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Meet the youngest FBI informant ever in upcoming film 'White Boy Rick'

Meet the youngest FBI informant ever in upcoming film 'White Boy Rick'
Amir Khan optimistic Imran Khan as PM will bring 'substantial change' in Pakistan

Amir Khan optimistic Imran Khan as PM will bring 'substantial change' in Pakistan
'Mission Impossible: Fallout' continues to rule the box office chart

'Mission Impossible: Fallout' continues to rule the box office chart
'Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ trailer is out to excite fans

'Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ trailer is out to excite fans
Load More load more