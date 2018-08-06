Sunil Gavaskar to seek govt's advice for attending Imran Khan's oath-taking ceremony

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar on Sunday said he will take government’s advice on matters related to attending Imran Khan’s swearing-in ceremony as the upcoming Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Gavaskar, along with former teammate Kapil Dev, has been invited formally by Imran Khan’s party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to attend his oath-taking ceremony.

Talking to an Indian publication regarding the matter, Gavaskar said, “I would like to take our government’s OK, take their view, opinion whether I should travel there even if there is a day when I am able to go.”

However, it is not certain if Gavaskar will attend the ceremony as he has other commitments to tend to.

“I just got the invite yesterday, and the invite was from his (Imran’s) office, his party. An official invite in a way hasn’t been there. I would like to travel but whether I would be able to travel is a different matter.

“And I say this because I have got commitments to do commentary for the second Test starting at Lord’s. As of now from what I gathered the date of the swearing-in is not yet certain.

“If it is on the 15th (August) I clearly won’t be able to go because it’s my mother’s 93rd birthday, apart from it being India’s Independence day. And the same evening I am going to England to cover the remaining three Test matches.”

This is not the first time that Gavaskar has been nvited to Pakistan. Following Pakistan’s victory in 1992 World Cup, he was called for the team’s celebratory ceremony that took place in Lahore.

“Nawaz Sharif was the prime minister of Pakistan then and he invited me for the felicitation ceremony, which was held at a packed Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. It was terrific to be part of celebration because nine years earlier we had that experience in the 1983 World Cup in England.

“I remember we went to Imran’s house for dinner quite often. I was there for about three or four days and he had Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan coming over to his place and singing, which was fantastic.

“And I remember when we went out, people would come and take my autograph, he would say ‘humne to jeete hain World Cup aur aapke peechhe lage saare humare mulk’. So it was quite a different experience,” Gavaskar stated.

Imran Khan’s triumph in 2018 general elections has definitely made Gavaskar happy.

“Yes, I do feel happy. He has got a great responsibility; he has worked hard for it. It is not his first election, he has tasted defeat in the earlier elections and in fact the last elections would have been little bit of a bitter blow because he was really expecting to win in that election.”