Imran Khan to be nominated as PTI's candidate for PM slot today

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will formally nominate party’s supremo Imran Khan as their candidate for the slot of prime minister today (Monday).

According to details, PTI has summoned a parliamentary meeting for today to formally nominate Imran Khan as party candidate for PM slot.

Speaking to media, PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry said that all MNAs-elect have been directed to make their presence compulsory at the meeting, where Imran Khan will be announced as the party’s nominee.

A parliamentary meeting of the party will take place at a private hotel today (Monday).



Fawad Chaudhry added that PTI’s tally in the lower house of parliament has soared to 125 following inclusion of independent candidates.

“Allies and reserved seats will take the PTI tally to 174 seats in NA”, he added.

Adding numbers of Balochistan National Party-Mengal, the party’s tally soars to 177 seats.



It is learnt that PTI has decided to induct Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, Balochistan Awami Party in the federal cabinet. The MQM-P will have one minister in the federal cabinet, while an adviser would be inducted later.

The MQM-P, with just six National Assembly seats — four in Karachi and two in Hyderabad , has become an important factor in national politics since the PTI cannot form a government on its own and lacks a simple majority in the lower house of parliament.