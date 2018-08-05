PTI’s Shamim Naqvi draws ire of MQM over public criticism

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi head Shamim Naqvi has opened a new Pandora box by publicly slamming his future coalition partner Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P).

“We stand by all our past allegations against the MQM-P,” Naqvi told media persons in Karachi on Sunday. “We have entered into an alliance with the MQM-P out of necessaities,” he maintained.

Naqvi said PTI approached MQM as it lacked the numbers required to elect Imran Khan as Prime Minister in the National Assembly.

To a question, he said that MQM-P had been defeated in the parliamentary elections due to the poor performance of Karachi mayor Wasim Akhtar.

Reacting to Shamim’s statement, MQM leader Faisal Sabzwari said that PTI might face difficulties in running a coalition government with such mindset.

“We will raise this issue with the PTI leadership,” said Sabzwari, adding that two parties should have talked about development projects, not compulsions.

This comes only two days after PTI and MQM inked a 9-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to support Imran Khan in the centre.