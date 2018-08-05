Sun August 05, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 5, 2018

PTI MPA-elect Tariq Dareshak passes away

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister-designate Imran Khan has voiced grief at the demise of newly-elected PTI MPA Tariq Khan Dareshak in Rajanpur.

“Saddened to learn of the death of our newly-elected MPA from Rajanpur Tariq Dreeshak. My condolences and prayers go to the family,” the PTI chairman tweeted on Sunday.

Tariq Khan Dareshak, who was elected from PP-296 (Rajanpur), passed away on Sunday after a battle with cardiac complications.

The late politician had previously served as a Union Council Nazim.

This was the first time that the former nazim had won a provincial assembly seat.

A by-poll will be held to fill the vacant seat, according to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

