PTI joins opposition calls for RTS crash probe

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has called for a probe into the failure of Results Transmission System which delayed vote count in the parliamentary elections.

Geo quoted sources saying that Senator Azam Swati of Tehreek-e-Insaf has submitted a call-to-attention notice in the House to launch an inquiry into the RTS failure.

Senator Swati demanded that those responsible should be identified and action be taken against them.

On Thursday, Election Commission of Pakistan called on the Cabinet Division to constitute a committee for investigating the matter, a move which angered former Senate chairman Raza Rabbani, who called the request a 'bureaucratic hush up.'

"We reject the ECP Secretary Babar Yaqoob's letter to constitute a probe committee," Rabbani said. "Formation of a committee to probe into failure of the RTS system is a mere sham. The terms of reference (TORs) to form the committee are ambiguous and they ignore the main issue."

The PPP leader noted that TORs of the committee did not mention the statement of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) that had said the system was functional.

The committee should present a report on the matter within a month, the election body has recommended.