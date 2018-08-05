Brother of former Balochistan CM joins PTI

QUETTA: Mir Naimatullah Zehri, brother of former Balochistan Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri, announced his decision to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday.

Zehri was elected as an independent candidate from PB-26 in the July 25 parliamentary elections.

“I announce joining PTI,” he told media persons in Quetta.

Speaking on this occasion, PTI’s Balochistan president Sardar Yar Rind said that his party would back the Balochistan Awami Party-led provincial government.

“We will honor the pledges made by Imran Khan regarding development of Balochistan,” he said, adding PTI now had its six MPAs in Balochistan Assembly.

“We will support every good step of Jam Kamal. We are negotiating with him regarding formation of the government,” he said.

Naimatullah's brother Nawab Sanaullah Zehri had served as the chief minister of Balochistan from Dec 24, 2015 to Dec 9, 2017. He was forced to step down after a revolt in his party ahead of the Senate's elections.