Former NA Speaker Dr Fehmida Mirza wins NA-230 after vote recount

KARACHI: Former National Assembly Speaker and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) leader Dr Fehmida Mirza has been declared winner after a vote recount in NA-230, Badin.

The former speaker garnered 95,064 votes against her rival candidate Haji Rasool Bux Chandio who bagged 93,999 votes. The PPP candidate called for a vote recount due to a narrow margin of his defeat.

The recount also confirmed the victory of Dr Fehmida Mirza with a margin of over 1000 votes.

Earlier this week, the GDA leader approached the Sindh High Court to stay the recount of votes in NA-230, but here plea was turned down.

Apart from NA-230,Mirza had contested the elections from PS-73, where lost to PPP’s Taj Muhammad Mallah after the vote recount.



