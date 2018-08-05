Sun August 05, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 5, 2018

Former NA Speaker Dr Fehmida Mirza wins NA-230 after vote recount

KARACHI: Former National Assembly Speaker and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) leader Dr Fehmida Mirza has been declared winner after a vote recount in NA-230, Badin.

The former speaker garnered 95,064 votes against her rival candidate Haji Rasool Bux Chandio who bagged 93,999 votes. The PPP candidate called for a vote recount due to a narrow margin of his defeat.

The recount also confirmed the victory of Dr Fehmida Mirza with a margin of over 1000 votes. 

Earlier this week, the GDA leader approached the Sindh High Court to stay the recount of votes in NA-230, but here plea was turned down.

Apart from NA-230,Mirza had contested the elections from PS-73, where lost to PPP’s Taj Muhammad Mallah  after the vote recount.


