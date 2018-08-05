Sun August 05, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

AFP
August 5, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Cricket: South Africa beat Sri Lanka, clinch ODI series

Pallekele: Paceman Lungi Ngidi claimed four wickets as South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 78 runs in the third one-day international to clinch the series on Sunday.

The visitors dismissed Sri Lanka, who were chasing 364 for victory, for 285 in 45.2 overs to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

South African batsman Reeza Hendricks made 102 off 89 deliveries on debut to set up the win for his side that was swept aside in the two Tests.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

Woakes replaces Stokes as England drop Malan for second Test

Woakes replaces Stokes as England drop Malan for second Test
Virat Kohli ranked top Test batsman by ICC

Virat Kohli ranked top Test batsman by ICC
Serena Williams withdraws from Rogers Cup

Serena Williams withdraws from Rogers Cup
Shahid Afridi throws a challenge to Chris Gayle

Shahid Afridi throws a challenge to Chris Gayle
Load More load more