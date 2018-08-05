Cricket: South Africa beat Sri Lanka, clinch ODI series

Pallekele: Paceman Lungi Ngidi claimed four wickets as South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 78 runs in the third one-day international to clinch the series on Sunday.

The visitors dismissed Sri Lanka, who were chasing 364 for victory, for 285 in 45.2 overs to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

South African batsman Reeza Hendricks made 102 off 89 deliveries on debut to set up the win for his side that was swept aside in the two Tests.