Militants who torched schools in Gilgit Baltistan were Afghan trained: police

CHILAS: Gilgit-Baltistan Police has claimed that the attackers who torched schools in Chilas were trained in Afghanistan.



The law enforcement agencies have launched a crackdown in the region after unknown militants attacked schools and arrested 31 suspects.

GB Police chief Sanaullah Abbasi said a policeman embraced martyrdom while another was injured in a gun battle with the miscreants.

Abbasi added that a suspect, identified as Shafiq, has been killed in the clash while another one was arrested when police raided a hideout in Tangir area of Chilas.

Twelve schools – eight girls and four boys schools - were attacked by bombs and set on fire overnight on Friday. No group claimed responsibility for the attack.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman, Imran Khan, also condemned the "shocking" attacks on schools.

"This is unacceptable (and) we will ensure security for schools as we are committed to focusing on education," tweeted Khan, who won last week´s general election and said on Friday he had enough support in parliament to form the next government.