PTI to nominate Imran Khan as PM on Monday

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has convened a meeting of party's parliamentary party on Monday to formally announce nomination of Imran Khan as prime minister.

According to party spokesman Fawad Chaudhry, the meeting would take place at Bani Gala where all the MNAs elect has been elected to ensure their presence.

He said the Imran Khan would be formally nominated as party's candidate for the slot of the prime minister in the meeting.

Chaudhry said after inclusion of Independents the number for PTI has risen to 125.

He said number of seats would rise to 177 after Balochistan National Party joins the ruling coalition.