August 05, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 5, 2018

One-day ban on swimming imposed at Karachi beaches

KARACHI: A one-day ban was imposed  on swimming at all of Karachi's beaches on Sunday following orders by Mayor Waseem Akhtar.

The prohibition of swimming at Karachi's beaches came under Section 144 by the Mayor of the metropolis, Waseem Akhtar.

Cautioning the citizens to be careful, the mayor warned of high waves and strong winds that are expected to hit the coastal area today.

“Special care should be taken of children when visiting the beaches,” he stated.

Furthermore, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation's (KMC) lifeguards were also cautioned to remain on high alert throughout the day.

The ban is usually placed during monsoon seasons that bring with it intense waves, consequentially putting citizens that head to the beach at a higher risk of drowning. 

