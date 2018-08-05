Venezuelan President Maduro unharmed after drone ´attack´ with explosives

Caracas: Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was unharmed after an exploding drone "attack" interrupted his speech at a military ceremony Saturday, the government said.



"This is an attack against President Nicolas Maduro," minister of communication Jorge Rodriguez said following the incident, which saw uniformed military members break ranks and scatter after a loud bang interrupted the leader´s remarks and caused him to look to the sky, according to images broadcast on state television.