Sun August 05, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
August 5, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Venezuelan President Maduro unharmed after drone ´attack´ with explosives

Caracas: Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was unharmed after an exploding drone "attack" interrupted his speech at a military ceremony Saturday, the government said.

"This is an attack against President Nicolas Maduro," minister of communication Jorge Rodriguez said following the incident, which saw uniformed military members break ranks and scatter after a loud bang interrupted the leader´s remarks and caused him to look to the sky, according to images broadcast on state television.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Afghans bury victims of mosque attack as toll rises to 35

Afghans bury victims of mosque attack as toll rises to 35
Eighteen killed in Russian helicopter crash in Siberia

Eighteen killed in Russian helicopter crash in Siberia
115 students injured in clashes as Bangladesh teen protests turn violent

115 students injured in clashes as Bangladesh teen protests turn violent
Osama bin Laden's mother terms son a 'shy boy' in first ever interview

Osama bin Laden's mother terms son a 'shy boy' in first ever interview

Load More load more