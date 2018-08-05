Imran Khan decides to form federal cabinet of 15-20 members

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has decided to form small federal cabinet in the first phase of government formation, sources privy to the development said.



Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan and Balochistan Awami Party will be given one federal ministry in the 15-20 members’ cabinet of Imran Khan, the sources informed Geo News.

This was decided in a high-level meeting of the party held at Imran Khan’s residence Bani Gala.

MQM-P will be given Ports and Shipping ministry at the initial level and its advisor will be inducted later, the sources said.

However, coalition partner Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) will not be given any federal ministry instead its leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi would be nominated for Speaker Punjab Assembly, according to sources.

Imran Khan has tasked PTI leader Imran Ismail to finalise matters with MQM-P, sources said and added that Ismail would likely hold meeting with MQM leadership today (Sunday).

The sources also added that BAP will be given a single federal ministry for its support in centre, whereas PTI will support Balochistan Awami Party in government formation in the province. PTI is expected to get to provincial ministries in Balochistan.