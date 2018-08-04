Imran Khan calls meeting of Parliamentary Committee

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has called a meeting of Parliamentary Committee in Islamabad on Monday.

The meeting will take place at 2pm on August 6 at a local hotel in Islamabad.

PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry said all newly-elected MNAs have been directed to ensure their presence in the meeting.

According to a source, Imran Khan will take his party into confidence about the formation of governments in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the centre.

With 116 National Assembly sets, Imran Khan is expected to be elected as Prime Minister of Pakistan with the support of small parties and independents.