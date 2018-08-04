1992 champions to be invited to Imran Khan’s inauguration

ISLAMABAD: PTI leader Senator Faisal Javed said that Prime Minister-designate Imran Khan would invite the 1992 World Cup champions to his oath-taking ceremony.

The Tehreek-e-Insaf politician made the claim on micro-blogging website Twitter while sharing a video clip of 1992 World Cup.

“Champions of World Cup 1992 Cricket World Cup will be invited to Skipper's Oath Taking Ceremony inshALLAH,” he tweeted.

This comes days after PTI initially planned to invite SAARC leaders, Bollywood star Aamir Khan and former Indian cricketers – Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar and Navjot Singh Sidhu to Imran Khan’s oath-taking ceremony.

But the party later reversed its decision, saying Imran Khan had opted for a simple oath-taking.

Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has emerged as the single largest party in the elections held on July 25. With the support of small parties and independents, Imran Khan is expected to be elected as Leader of the House in National Assembly with a slim majority next week.

The 65-year-old leader is expected to take oath on August 11 or August 14.



