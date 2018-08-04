Bus-tanker collision kills 14 in Kohat

KOHAT: At least 14 people were killed when a passenger bus smashed into an oil tanker in Kohat on Saturday, police said.

The accident had occurred near Kohat district’s Samari area when the bus was en route from Karachi to Buner when the tanker crashed killing 14, confirmed local police officials.

The police further revealed that amongst the deceased were two women and two minors, whereas 45 of the passengers were left gravely injured.

Subsequent to the crash, rescue officials had arrived on the scene after which the wounded were moved to the District Headquarters Hospital.



