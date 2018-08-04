Sat August 04, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 4, 2018

Share

CJP prompts Pakistanis to certify Diamer-Bhasha dam creation

MULTAN: Chief Justice Saqib Nisar commented on Saturday that the Pakistani public must certify the creation of Diamer-Bhasha dam.

Amidst an address to the Multan bar, the CJP stated that with the country on the perils of encountering a grave water scarcity issue, the building of dams has become essential.

"I haven't done any favours pertaining to the construction of the dam," he added.

Urging the country to make the task possible, Justice Nisar remarked: “The people of Pakistan must get this implemented. You have to safeguard it, you are the people of this country."

Treading ahead he went on to state that those engaging in anti-Pakistan propaganda must be identified adding that "We announced to build the dam and soon 12 schools were burnt."

Reminding people of the sacrifices made for the creation of the country, the CJP questioned: "Do we give Pakistan the respect it deserves?"

"The country cannot progress till corruption is rooted out. We have to fight corruption," he added further. 

