Trump claims to be a better crowd-puller than Beyonce and Jay-Z

That is no stranger that President, United State of America, Donald Trump is again in the spot light for saying something that sounded funny to ears.



President of United States of America affirmed to his supporters in Pennsylvania that Beyonce, Jay-Z, and Bruce Springsteen all “were drawing crowds smaller than my crowds”, along with more than a dozen other inaccurate statements he made at the rally.

Earlier in 2016, Trump said that up to 49,000 people attended his biggest rallies (which supporters could attend for free). Compare that with the more than 57,000 people who paid to attended Beyonce and Jay-Z's Berlin stop on the On the Run II Tour this summer statistically.

The social media goes burning like fire as the users trolled the US president for his facetious claim.