Imran Khan vows to strengthen police force on Police Martyrs Day

Pakistan’s would-be Prime Minister Imran Khan on the occasion of Police Martyrs Day on Saturday has issued words of attribution for the individuals slain in the line of duty.

The chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had turned to Twitter to commemorate the individuals around the country who received martyrdom while they were on duty in protection of the country.

“On #PoliceMartyrsDay we salute our police martyrs who laid down their lives in defence of the nation & its citizens,” Khan stated.

Furthermore, the former cricketer went on to vow for a more fortified force, giving instance of their Khyber Pakhtunkhwa rule.

“We are committed to strengthening the police force across all provinces, as we did in KP, by making it a merit-based, professional force free from pol interference,” he stated.