Sat August 04, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 4, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Imran Khan vows to strengthen police force on Police Martyrs Day

Pakistan’s would-be Prime Minister Imran Khan on the occasion of Police Martyrs Day on Saturday has issued words of attribution for the individuals slain in the line of duty.

The chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had turned to Twitter to commemorate the individuals around the country who received martyrdom while they were on duty in protection of the country.

“On #PoliceMartyrsDay we salute our police martyrs who laid down their lives in defence of the nation & its citizens,” Khan stated.

Furthermore, the former cricketer went on to vow for a more fortified force, giving instance of their Khyber Pakhtunkhwa rule.

“We are committed to strengthening the police force across all provinces, as we did in KP, by making it a merit-based, professional force free from pol interference,” he stated. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Imran Khan to name KP CM on August 6

Imran Khan to name KP CM on August 6
Bus-tanker collision kills 14 in Kohat

Bus-tanker collision kills 14 in Kohat

PNS 'ASLAT' arrives in Hamburg, a historical visit to Germany

PNS 'ASLAT' arrives in Hamburg, a historical visit to Germany
Saad Rafiq’s appeal for recount in NA -131 approved

Saad Rafiq’s appeal for recount in NA -131 approved
Load More load more