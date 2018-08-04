Gas cylinder blast leaves two dead in Karachi

KARACHI: A cylinder exploded in Karachi's Shershah vicinity, killing at least two people and injuring four others, Geo reported.

One of the two deceased was identified as 22-year-old Muhammad Khalid. The identity of the other 28-year-old deceased is yet to be identified, the police informed Geo News.

Those injured in the explosion were shifted to the hospital.

The explosion occurred in an inoperative warehouse that was storing spare parts of motorcycles.

Property and vehicles parked in the vicinity were damaged in the incident.

Last month, at least three people — including two children — were killed and 25 injured in an explosion at a hotel located in the Gulshan Market area of Multan.

Those present at the location spoke to media and said a cylinder had exploded in the area.

Windows of nearby buildings and cars were shattered as a result of the explosion. The roof of a nearby building also collapsed due to the explosion.