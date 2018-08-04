Sat August 04, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 4, 2018

KP commemorates 'Police Martyrs Day' through blood donation

With the country observing Police Martyrs Day (Youm-e-Shuhada) on Saturday, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police has commemorated the services of the martyred by donating blood.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police’s official Twitter handle announced that officials of the Charsada Police had paid accolades to the slain individuals for their sacrifices in the line of duty by donating their blood on Police Martyrs Day.

Furthermore, the province had also lauded the Guard of Honor at the grave of Shaheed Safwat Ghayur along with other martyred police officials from the province, at Peshawar’s University Town.

Aside from that, awareness camps and walks were also held in the province as well as around the country to honor the men who had fallen prey to terrorist attacks while guarding the country in the past years.  

