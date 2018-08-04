Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh under hot waters after allegedly attacking fan

The much adored and highly acclaimed power couple of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are under hot waters after a fan claimed to have been ‘attacked’ by them on their vacation to Florida.



In footage surfacing social media, a fan identified as Zainab Khan can be seen recording the star couple as they were spotted walking around Florida’s Disneyland under holiday mood while she could be heard asking for a picture.

The video was soon cut short after the Padmaavat actor with a stern expression was seen approaching the fan, following which Zainab made claims that she “went off” on her which left her “traumatized.”

Subsequent to Zainab sharing her unpleasant encounter with the two stars, fans were quick to jump in defending their pin-ups and criticizing her for breaching their private space.

“I was a really big fan, but after meeting such horrible people, I have no words. First of all, I did not ‘follow them around’, I’m not a damn paparazzi. I am on vacation and I have better things to do with my life than chase around celebrities,” she stated.

She went on continuing to elaborate her experience saying: “When she walked towards me smiling, I really thought she was coming to take a picture, but her and Ranveer actually came and yelled at me. The reason why I did not record them yelling at me is because they were right in my face and I was traumatised by their loud tone.”

As of now, the actors reportedly set to tie the knot this November, have not yet retorted to the claims made by Zainab.