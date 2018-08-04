Priyanka Chopra bids farewell to show 'Quantico' with emotional note

Famed Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra bid adieu to her character Alex Parish in globally renowned TV series ‘Quantico’ in a heartfelt Twitter note uploaded on Saturday.



Sharing about the challenges she came across while projecting Alex as a woman of colour in Hollywood, the ‘Mary Kom’ starlet wrote:

“As the season ends, I am saying goodbye to Alex Parrish. As you’ll see, her story will come full circle...and that is the best feeling as an actor.

“Bringing Alex to life has challenged me physically and emotionally, but even more significant it has (I hope) cracked the door open for female talent and women of color to play leading ladies.”

She added, “Thank you for opening your homes and hearts to me every week! Thank you to the cast and crew of #Quantico for being such an amazing team to work with, for all the memories that I will cherish...memories of laughter, of learning new things, of making friends for life.



“It was a pleasure working with each and every one of you, and I look forward to crossing paths again!” she posted.

Priyanka Chopra’s show ‘Quantico’ was cancelled in May with the third season being the last.

Reports suggest Pee Cee has signed her next Hollywood project ‘Cowboy Ninja Viking’ opposite the famous Chris Pratt.