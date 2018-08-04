Eid ul Azha brings brisk business for blacksmiths, butchers

ISLAMABAD: Business of seasonal butchers, blacksmiths and knife sharpeners has registered upward boom as they are receiving innumerable orders from people ahead of Eid ul Azha.



A report aired by a private news channel, shopkeepers and seasonal sellers look forward to this time of the year annually to mint money.

Beside sale of slaughtering instruments a number of seasonal butchers have started to set up their booking stalls in various parts of the country.

Special machines have been installed at various shops to sharpen knives, axes, beef cutters, knives and meat cleavers along with selling Bar-B-Q instruments.

They are attracting a number of customers due to their decorated handles and sharp-edged instruments.

A hustle and bustle is witnessed these days in the area with customers preparing their tools for performing ‘Qurbani’ - the religious obligation and Sunnah of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) on the eve of Eid-UL-Azha, said a citizen in a Butcher shop.

A buyer Anayat Ali who is a butcher by profession and has a meat shop in the Bazaar, said he had come to buy several sharp tools as he had recruited some extra hands to work with him during Eid.

Liaqat Hussain, a blacksmith, said that knifes of various sizes and categories such as for slaughtering animals, taking off skin and chopping meat, are prepared days before Eid.

“These are the exceptional days for us as we do sufficient business, much more than the other days throughout the year,” said a blacksmith Imran Obaid in a local market.

Sharing his experience, he said mostly people buy a set consists of one big knife to slaughter animal, one small to take off skin and a chopper to cut the meat into pieces, costing Rs.500 to 2500 as per quality.

Junaid Abbasi, who works at a butcher shop said he has already been booked for preparing five to seven cows on the eid day, while three cows and four goats the following day.

He said he will lead a 3-member team of butchers.

Two of them are skilled butchers while another is semiskilled one.

A old butcher Saeed Zaman said they can prepare a medium-size slaughtered cow in just 50 minutes while the big-size one in one and half hours.

Shakeel Yasir, who is running his shop in G-9 Islamabad, said, “Throughout the year we wait for this day.

” He said they use the income they generate on Eid to pay for their children’s fees, home rent and other costs.