N Korea has not stopped nuclear, missile program: confidential UN report

UNITED NATIONS: North Korea has not stopped its nuclear and missile programs in violation of United Nations sanctions, according to a confidential UN report seen by Reuters on Friday.



The six-month report by independent experts monitoring the implementation of UN sanctions was submitted to the Security Council North Korea sanctions committee late on Friday.

The North Korean mission to the United Nations did no respond to a request for comment on the report.