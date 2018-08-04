Sat August 04, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

REUTERS
August 4, 2018

Share

Advertisement

N Korea has not stopped nuclear, missile program: confidential UN report

UNITED NATIONS: North Korea has not stopped its nuclear and missile programs in violation of United Nations sanctions, according to a confidential UN report seen by Reuters on Friday.

The six-month report by independent experts monitoring the implementation of UN sanctions was submitted to the Security Council North Korea sanctions committee late on Friday.

The North Korean mission to the United Nations did no respond to a request for comment on the report.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Canada minister says gov´t needs to communicate better on asylum seekers

Canada minister says gov´t needs to communicate better on asylum seekers
First woman fined in Denmark for wearing full-face veil

First woman fined in Denmark for wearing full-face veil
55 civilians killed in attacks Thursday on Yemen´s Hodeida: Red Cross

55 civilians killed in attacks Thursday on Yemen´s Hodeida: Red Cross
Chile enacts historic ban on plastic bags

Chile enacts historic ban on plastic bags
Load More load more