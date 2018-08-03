Sindh bans collection of hides, carrying weapons during Eid-ul-Azha

KARACHI: The Sindh government has imposed complete ban on collection of hides of sacrificial animals without permission and carrying weapons during three days of Eid-ul-Azha to maintain law and order in the province.



According to a notification issued by Sindh Home Department, the ban has been imposed under section 144 Cr.P.C effective from 10th of Zil Haj to 12th of Zil Haj in the entire province.

Ban has been imposed on collection of hides without permission from the Commissioner/Deputy Commissioner, setting up of camps for collection of hides, use of flags and loudspeaker for collecting the hides, collection of hides by force and carrying weapons.



