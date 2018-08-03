Fri August 03, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 3, 2018

Rescue flight to repatriate 300 Pakistanis stranded in China cancelled

ISLAMABAD: The rescue flight to repatriate over 300 Pakistanis stranded in Guangzhou, China was canceled on Friday over technical grounds.

Shaheen Air International (SAI) has claimed that its flight bearing number NL 892 was stopped by Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on technical grounds. The flight was supposed to fly to Guangzhou Friday to bring back Pakistani passengers.

Zohaib Hassan, Director Marketing, SAI said “We were implementing on court orders. CAA raised a technical issue with the aircraft on the last minute. We are now in contact with other charter carrier companies and without the support of CAA, SAI will bear the expenses on its own to bring back Pakistani passengers to the country”.

Over 300 Pakistanis, stranded in Chinese city of Guangzhou, have appealed to the Pakistani government to help them after their flight was canceled on July 29.

