Fri August 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
August 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Chile enacts historic ban on plastic bags

SANTIAGO: Chile made history on Friday when it became the first country in Latin America to ban the commercial use of plastic bags.

"I want to share with you the joy that as of today we´re enacting the law," said President Sebastian Pinera at a public ceremony in the centre of Santiago, after which he handed out cloth bags to passers-by.

Large businesses have six months to phase out the use of plastic bags, while smaller ones will be given two years to adapt to the new rules.

It means that any form of plastic bag other than those constituting primary packaging "necessary for hygiene or to prevent food wastage" are prohibited, the government gazette Diario Oficial said on Friday.

Those flouting the ban will be subject to a $370 fine, in a country where the minimum wage is just $800.

"Without a doubt we´re taking a giant step towards a cleaner Chile," added Pinera.

In the meantime, companies will be limited to handing out a maximum of two plastic bags per transaction.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

A girl with a book frightens the extremists most, says Malala Yousafzai

A girl with a book frightens the extremists most, says Malala Yousafzai
Exiled Syrian actress who took on Assad buried in France

Exiled Syrian actress who took on Assad buried in France
Saudi Minister unveils media plan for Hajj 2018

Saudi Minister unveils media plan for Hajj 2018
Sri Lanka secures $1 billion Chinese loan

Sri Lanka secures $1 billion Chinese loan
Load More load more