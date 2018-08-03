A girl with a book frightens the extremists most, says Malala Yousafzai

LONDON: Nobel Peace Laureate and educationist activist Malala Yousafzai has demanded that 12 girls schools damaged by militants in Diamir district of Gilgit-Baltistan must be rebuilt immediately.



Responding to the reports of 12 girls schools set on fire by militants in Gilgit-Baltistan, Malala tweeted “We must rebuild these schools immediately, get the students back into their classrooms and show the world that every girl and boy has the right to learn.”

Malala went on to say, “the extremists have shown what frightens them most - a girl with a book.”

AFP reports

Twelve schools were attacked overnight by unknown assailants in Gilgit Baltistan region, officials said Friday.

Officials said no one was hurt in the incidents, in which attackers mainly targeted girls´ schools in a tourist region.

"The miscreants tried to damage around 12 schools in Diamir district. They tried to set fire to some of them and broke windows and doors of some others," regional home secretary Jawad Akram told AFP.

Akram said the local government had begun searching for the attackers.

Dildar Ahmed Malik, a senior official in Diamir district, said at least 10 of the burnt schools were for girls.

"The incident took place in a far-flung area. We are investigating it, but the inquiry will take time because of the remoteness of the region," he said.