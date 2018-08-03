Fri August 03, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 3, 2018

Former CM Sindh meets Imran Khan, joins PTI

ISLAMABAD: Former chief minister Sindh Sardar Ali Muhammad Mahar has announced to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Ali Muhammad Mahar, who has been elected member national assembly as independent candidate from Ghotki, held a meeting with PTI Chief Imran Khan at Bani Gala and announced to join his party.

Mahar had been a member of the provincial assembly of Sindh from 2002 to 2007 and served as the 25th Chief Minister of Sindh from 2002 to 2004.

He had also been a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan, from 2008 and May 2018.

Ali Muhammad Mahar was also present alongside PTi leader Jahangir Tareen and party spokesman Fawad Chaudhry during a press conference outside Bani Gala residence.

Jahangir Tareen said the victory of independent candidates as MPs shows they deserve the vote.

He said 9 out of 13 MNAs and 25 Punjab Assembly members elected as independent candidates have joined PTI.

