Fri August 03, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 3, 2018

Japanese Ambassador calls on Imran Khan, felicitates on victory

ISLAMABAD: Japanese Ambassador Takashi Kurai called on Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) at his residence in Bani Gala.

The Japanese Ambassador felicitated Imran Khan on his victory in general elections.

PTI leaders Shah Mehmood Qureshi, former chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervaiz Khattak nd others were also present in the meeting.


