Distinct style to wipe out hunger from Pakistan

A group of volunteers associated with the Robin Hood Army in Pakistan is making headlines globally for aiming to eradicate hunger in the country by gathering leftover food from restaurants around the city.

Mehak Adil, inhabitant of Lahore in conversation with Al Jazeera revealed how her team of volunteers collect leftover food from restaurants all around the city and distribute it amongst the poor.

“They have about 70kg to around 200kg left over every night. That ranslates into roughly 250 packets which is about 250 people fed every night,” stated Mehak.

In a country with undernourishment is standing as an overriding contagion, Mehak talking about her decision to take up the duty, stated to Al Jazeera, “I come from a privileged background but that is due to no achievement I’ve made. I was born into it and thus I feel like I have a bigger responsibility to correct the wrongs and the injustice that exists within society because I’m in a better position to fix that.”

The Robin Hood Army that primarily began from India with two young men went on to gain arms in different countries around the world including Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia, Egypt, Mexico, Australia and Canada.

In Pakistan, the Army is operating in three major cities of Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore.