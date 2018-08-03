PTI, MQM-P strike deal to form government in Centre

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan have struck an agreement to form government in Centre.
The 9-point agreement was signed by PTI’s Arif Alvi and MQM-P’s Faisal Sabzwari.
This was announced by PTI leader Jahangir Tahreen while addressing a joint press conference with MQM-P leaders, who held a meeting with Imran Khan at Bani Gala.
Tareen said, “PTI and MQM have reached an agreement for support.”
Earlier, MQM-P delegation led by Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui held a meeting with Imran Khan where they assured PTI of support in the centre.
