Fri August 03, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 3, 2018

PTI, MQM-P strike deal to form government in Centre

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan have struck an agreement to form government in Centre.

The 9-point agreement was signed by PTI’s Arif Alvi and MQM-P’s Faisal Sabzwari.

This was announced by PTI leader Jahangir Tahreen while addressing a joint press conference with MQM-P leaders, who held a meeting with Imran Khan at Bani Gala.

Tareen said, “PTI and MQM have reached an agreement for support.”

Earlier, MQM-P delegation led by Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui held a meeting with Imran Khan where they assured PTI of support in the centre.

