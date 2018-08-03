Police arrests land mafia suspect who tried to capture government school in Karachi

KARACHI: Police on Friday detained a suspect, who had made attempts as part of lands mafia to seize a government school building in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area.

As Geo News reported, the building of Government Ali Muhammad Iqbal Elementary School was under a lock down by a land mafia, with students forced to study outside on the streets.

Subsequent to the word getting out, Karachi Police chief Mushtaq Meher took pressing notice of the issue and arrested the main suspect identified as Riaz Meher from the crime scene.

Soba Khan, a co-conspirator of the main accused, was also caught earlier, as revealed by the police.

The school has been under possession by the government for the past 25 years with around 150 children enrolled.

Furthermore, the school had also been receiving threats by unknown sources with the land mafia having begun construction within the premises of the school as well.