‘Virat Kohli is amazing’: Shaoib lavishes praise on Indian skipper

EDGBASTON: Star cricketer, Virat Kohli has knocked it out of the park with his staggering performance when he led India's fight back on Day 2 of the opening Test against England on Thursday.

The Indian skipper took Indian team out of storms by smashing his 22nd Test hundred when India’s six batsmen were out on an unsafe score of 182. He made a master inning by bringing the deficit just to 13 runs.

Former cricketers lauded the Indian run-machine for his unswerving knock. Among them was former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar who was generous in his appreciation for Kohli.

Whilst, Virat Kohli dedicated his marvelous inning and his 22nd Test century to Anushka Sharma which melted hearts all over social media.

The fast pacer praised Virat Kohli for his commendable diligence and determination and said that the Indian skipper has set benchmark for other batsmen around the world to follow.