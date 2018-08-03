'Mulk' makers pen down letter to Pakistan Censor Board after film's ban

Pakistan’s Censor Board has erected barriers in front of yet another Indian film, but this time, the film’s makers have taken it upon themselves to make Pakistanis reconsider their decision.



The Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu-starrer ‘Mulk’ had recently been barred from release by the Federal Censor Board of Pakistan subsequent to which the makers of the film unveiled a statement where Soham Rockstar Entertainment’s Deepak Mukut said: "We are disturbed by this prejudiced verdict and it's such an irony because our film talks about this very prejudice. We urge the Pakistani Censor Board to reconsider their decision. They will realize how essential it is to the well-being of the human race across the world."

Another statement by the director of the film Abhuv Sinha was also released on Twitter in the form of a letter to the public of Pakistan.

The letter opens reading: “Dear Citizens of Pakistan,

I say dear citizens of Pakistan at the risk of being called an antinational by some losers back home. I don’t care.”

Treading ahead Sinha goes on to explain how the film was designed as an effort of reconciliation between the two countries instead of fueling stereotypes. “I kept insisting the film is about LOVE. Love amongst Hindus and Muslims.”

Moreover, he states: “I am not pro Muslim or Anti Muslim. Pro Pakistan or Anti Pakistan. It is about love that all of us individuals should have amongst us. It is about You. It is about Me. You have Hindus as a minority in your country and we have Muslims as a minority in ours. We all must work towards coexisting in peace and harmony.”

He went on to question why the public of Pakistam does not wish to see a movie that preaches coexistence and why the Censor Board has banned its release in the country.

He concluded the letter saying: “I really wanted you all to see this film legally but do watch it illegally if you must, though our digital team at home is working hard to stop all piracy.”

The Rishi Kapoor starrer is revolving a Muslim family who are labeled traitors following the death of a member killed in a terrorist attack. Acclaimed actor Taapsee Pannu dons the avatar of a defense attorney who fights to prove the family is being targeted on the basis of their religion.