Fri August 03, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 3, 2018

Imran Khan's protégé says loyalty attracts skipper the most

Loyalty is something which attracts Imran Khan the most, said Wasim Akram about his former skipper and mentor  who is just days away from clinching top post of the country.

Speaking on Geo TV morning show about the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman's   qualities as leader, Wasim stated Imran Khan likes to see hardworking, resilient  and loyal  members in his team.

"Imran Khan wants his team members to be loyal and hardworking," he said. 

Recalling the past Akram, also a former captain of the Pakistan cricket team, said Imran Khan would even encourage the  players who failed to perform, looking at their   passion and hard-work. 

He said as a leader Imran Khan was someone who always consulted his team  while making decisions.

Asked what changes are expected in Pakistan's cricket structure, Wasim Akram said it was too early to comment on the issue, but Imran would want to strengthen first class cricket.

Wasim Akram and Imran Khan-File photo

Wasim Akram was one of the first cricketers who reached Bani Gala, the resident of Imran Khan, to congratulate  the PTI chairman for his victory in the elections.

While he continued to support Khan through his social media messages in the run up to the  polls, Wasim  also  returned from abroad to cast his ballot in the elections on July 25.

Wasim Akram who led Pakistani team to final of the Cricket World Cup 1999, has always supported any initiative undertaken by his mentor.

Akram along with fellow pace-man Waqar Younis made the deadliest pair   in the world under  Imran Khan's watch after perfecting the art of  bowling.


