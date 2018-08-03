Fri August 03, 2018
World

AFP
August 3, 2018

Mnangagwa declared winner of Zimbabwe election: official result

HARARE: Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa, a former ally of Robert Mugabe, won the country´s landmark election, results showed early Friday, in an outcome set to fuel fraud allegations as security forces patrolled the streets to prevent protests.

Mnangagwa won 50.8 percent of the vote, ahead of Nelson Chamisa of the opposition MDC party on 44.3 percent, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission said, declaring Mnangagwa as the winner.

