Suspected Russian spy found working at US embassy in Moscow: report

WASHINGTON: The United States counter-intelligence investigators reportedly discovered an alleged Russian spy had been working undetected at the US embassy in Moscow for more than a decade, UK press reported on Thursday.

According to the Guardian's report, the Russian national had been hired by the US Secret Service and is understood to have had access to the agency’s intranet and email systems, which gave her a window into highly potentially confidential material including the schedules of the president and vice-president.

The woman had been working for the Secret Service for years before she came under suspicion in 2016 during a routine security sweep conducted by two investigators from the US Department of State’s Regional Security Office (RSO), said report.



She was reportedly having regular and unauthorised meetings with members of the FSB, Russia’s principle security agency.

As per report, the RSO sounded the alarm in January 2017, but the Secret Service did not launch a full-scale inquiry of its own. Instead it decided to let her go quietly months later, possibly to contain the potential embarrassment it could cause.

The woman was dismissed last summer after the state department revoked her security clearance. It came shortly before a round of expulsions of US personnel demanded by the Kremlin after Washington imposed more sanctions on the country.

“The Secret Service is trying to hide the breach by firing [her],” the Guardian, citing source, reported.

