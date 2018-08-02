Thu August 02, 2018
World

REUTERS
August 2, 2018

Authorities respond to report of active shooter at Ohio air base

Washington: Authorities were responding on Thursday to a report of an active shooter incident at a hospital on an Air Force base in Ohio, base officials said on Twitter.

Personnel at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton, Ohio, have been told to shelter in place until the incident is investigated, the base said.

Latest News

