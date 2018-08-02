Authorities respond to report of active shooter at Ohio air base

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Washington: Authorities were responding on Thursday to a report of an active shooter incident at a hospital on an Air Force base in Ohio, base officials said on Twitter.
Personnel at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton, Ohio, have been told to shelter in place until the incident is investigated, the base said.
