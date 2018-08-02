Thu August 02, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 2, 2018

PTI welcomes APC’s decision to go to parliament

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has welcomed the decision by opposition parties to go to the parliament despite denouncing the parliamentary elections as sham and unfair.

Reacting over All Parties Conference (APC), PTI said opposition parties have right to do their politics, however, we welcome their decision to go to the parliament.

“It is also their democratic right to form alliance,” it said.

“It’s a positive sign by Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz to come in the parliament by rejecting decision of smaller JUI-F group,” said PTI in a statement.

PTI has categorically stated that they would address the reservations of the opposition, the statement added. 

